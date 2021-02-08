Dallas County Adds 34 New COVID-19 Deaths Monday, Lowest Number of New Cases Since Early December

Dallas County is reporting 908 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest number of new cases reported since Dec. 4, along with another 34 reported deaths from the virus.

Of the lower number of new cases, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said now was the time to drive the case numbers even lower by wearing masks and avoiding crowds.

“It’s up to all of us to do all that we can to buy our community and our country some time until the vaccines can begin to have their effect. By making smart decisions, registering to get vaccinated in as many places as you’re willing to drive, and getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and called, we will defeat COVID together,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the cases reported Monday, the county said 698 were confirmed cases and 210 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 235,738 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 32,524. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 268,262. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 8,318 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 1,188 per day.

In both Dallas County and TSA-E, the trauma service area that encompasses North Texas, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been trending downward for more than two weeks. Dallas County does not typically release hospitalization numbers on Monday due to weekend reporting -- new numbers should be available on Tuesday. On Friday, the county reported 832 patients in acute care for COVID-19.

With the 34 deaths added Monday, there have now been 2,452 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced included people whose ages ranged from their 50s to their 100s.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died at home.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She died in hospice and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have known underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died in an area hospital ED.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a the City of Lancaster. He died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died at home.

A man in his 100s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park in January where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

Last week, county officials said they planned to transition the Fair Park hub to a drive-through model that can administer up to 12,000 doses of the vaccine per day.

Jenkins said Monday the county has administered 37,243 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11. The county said received another 9,000 doses to be administered this week.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

"As individuals are vaccinated, it’s critical that we don’t let up our guard and that we continue using those personal protective measures until we reach herd immunity to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Once you receive the vaccine, you still need to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay at least six feet away from others, and avoid crowds," Jenkins said.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

