Dallas County Adds 336 COVID-19 Cases Monday; 4 Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting four more deaths and 336 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Of the 336 cases reported, 335 were confirmed and 1 wase probable, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. DCHHS said 193 of the cases came from the DSHS backlog, though all were from this month and are considered new cases.

The four new deaths reported by the county include:

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county has now accumulated 86,775 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 1,056 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

County health officials said Monday the 7-day average for CDC Week 40 was 346 and that 265 school-aged children were diagnosed during that same week, an increase over the previous week.

"Among today’s four deaths includes a man in his 40’s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions. We are seeing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations and the decisions that you make today will determine how we are doing ten days to two weeks from now. Let’s all wear our mask, maintain six-foot distance, and use good hand washing. Make your Halloween plans with your family and abstain from traditional trick-or-treating, parties, or trunk-or-treating. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve. We must focus on community health and not our own desires to do the few things that doctors tell us remain unsafe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.