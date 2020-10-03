Dallas County Adds 317 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 7 Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting seven more deaths and 317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Of the 317 cases reported Saturday, Dallas County Health and Human Services said 21 came from the Texas DSHS backlog.

The new deaths reported by the county included four residents of Dallas and one resident each of Irving, Lancaster and Mesquite.

The county has now accumulated 83,178 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 1,033 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.4 deaths per day.