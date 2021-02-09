Dallas County Adds 30 More COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday, Including 3 People Under 40

Dallas County is reporting 1,303 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with another 30 reported deaths from the virus, including a pregnant woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s who initially recovered from the coronavirus more than six months ago.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the cases reported Tuesday, the county said 1,187 were confirmed cases and 116 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 236,925 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 32,640. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 269,565. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 8,183 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 1,169 per day.

Monday, the county reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day for the first time since Dec. 4.

In both Dallas County and TSA-E, the trauma service area that encompasses North Texas, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been trending downward for more than two weeks. The county reported 772 people hospitalized with the virus through Monday, Feb. 8. County emergency rooms saw 419 patients presenting symptoms of the virus Monday -- approximately 20% of all visits.

With the 30 deaths added Tuesday, there have now been 2,482 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced included people whose ages ranged from their 20s to their 100s.

A pregnant woman in her 20s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital emergency department and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30s who was a resident of the city of Irving and had recent reinfection with COVID-19 after initial recovery over 6 months earlier. She had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital emergency department and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She expired at home.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Irving. He expired in the facility and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Seagoville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He expired at home.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She expired in an area hospital emergency department.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Coppell. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Grand Prairie. He expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the city of Sachse. He expired at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Seagoville. She expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in a facility.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She expired at home.

A man in his 100s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He expired in a facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 100s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 100s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital emergency department and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

"Unfortunately, one of those deaths was of a young pregnant woman in her 20s and another was of a woman in her 30s who had recovered from COVID over six months ago, only to be recently reinfected with the virus," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "We know this will continue to be a tough month in Dallas County as we mourn our fellow residents who have lost their lives to this virus. Our actions and sacrifices today can and will make a difference, not only in the cases we’ll see a few weeks from now, but in the hospitalizations and deaths that usually follow about a month later."

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park in January where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

Last week, county officials said they planned to transition the Fair Park hub to a drive-through model that can administer up to 12,000 doses of the vaccine per day.

Jenkins said Tuesday the county has administered 40,009 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11. The county said received another 9,000 doses to be administered this week.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

"As individuals are vaccinated, it’s critical that we don’t let up our guard and that we continue using those personal protective measures until we reach herd immunity to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Once you receive the vaccine, you still need to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay at least six feet away from others, and avoid crowds," Jenkins said.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

