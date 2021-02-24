Dallas County Adds 25 New COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday, 789 New Cases

Dallas County is reporting 25 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with another 789 new cases of the virus.

"The numbers are hopefully returning to a more normal outlook on where we are as a community after several days of artificially low numbers from the lack of testing and reporting during last week’s winter storm," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, the county said 507 were confirmed cases and 282 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 243,847 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 34,647. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 278,494. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 2,711 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 387 per day.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

With the 25 deaths added Wednesday, there have now been 2,899 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced included people whose ages ranged from their 50s to their 90s.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died at home and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He died in a facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She died at home and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died in a facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

Dallas County currently operates a large-scale vaccination hub at Fair Park where they can vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below.

Jenkins said last week the Metroplex is close to 200,000 shots behind in vaccinations due delays brought on by winter weather. The county is resuming administering second doses this week.

The federal site that opens in Fair Park Wednesday is a partnership between the county and FEMA; a second site will be located at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and a third at NRG Stadium in Houston. The mass vaccination hubs are expected to be able to vaccinate more than 10,000 people per day. Those hubs were expected to be open by Feb. 24.

"Today we began our federal partnership with the Biden Administration, FEMA and the Department of Defense at Fair Park to vaccinate the most underserved populations in Dallas County. Tomorrow, we will continue giving second Moderna shots for anyone that was due for a second shot on or before Feb. 17. If you are overdue for a second shot, please know that will get to you as soon as we can," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the county has administered 45,643 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11. Dallas County is currently administering second doses.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

"As individuals are vaccinated, it’s critical that we don’t let up our guard and that we continue using those personal protective measures until we reach herd immunity to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Once you receive the vaccine, you still need to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay at least six feet away from others, and avoid crowds," Jenkins said.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.