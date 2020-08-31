Dallas County Adds 225 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, 1 Death

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting one new confirmed COVID-19 death Monday along with 460 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the 460 cases reported Monday, Dallas County officials said 235 are from the Texas Department of State Health Services backlog with nine coming from June, 159 coming from July and 67 from earlier this month. The remaining 225 cases are new.

The county reported one death Monday, that of a man in his 50s who suffered from underlying health conditions and was found dead in his Dallas home.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the average number of daily cases continues to decrease and that on Tuesday they would unveil an updated chart showing a rolling 7-day average based on the date of test collection -- which would remove the cases added from the DSHS backlog -- as well as new data on hospitalization and ER visits.

"The trends are going in the right direction but we must continue to be diligent about mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding unnecessary trips and indoor places where masks cannot be worn 100% of the time," Jenkins said.

The county has now accumulated 70,376 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With an estimated 53,087 recoveries being reported by the state through Friday, there are also an estimated 16,118 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 895 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.