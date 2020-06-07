Dallas County Adds 2 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 263 Cases of COVID-19

An Irving man in his 20s with no underlying health conditions and a Dallas woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility are the latest Dallas County residents to die after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

The man had been critically ill at an area hospital, while the woman died at her long-term care facility, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. There have been 264 coronavirus-related deaths in Dallas County.

The county reported 263 additional cases of the coronavirus Sunday, the 11th straight day of at least 200 new COVID-19 cases after a dip in the average daily case count in late May. There have been 12,093 cases reported in the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the person in their 20s who died after contracting COVID-19 was a reminder that the virus "can affect all people."

.@DCHHS reports 263 cases and 2 deaths. Today’s numbers continue a trend we’ve seen the last few days as far as the number of new cases, and today’s person in their 20s, with no underlying health conditions, is a reminder that #COVID19 can affect all people. pic.twitter.com/HR2Nl7QwYC — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 7, 2020

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because they lack the manpower to follow-up with thousands of patients, however the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 2,511 for Dallas County as of Monday, May 11. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 3,467 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Jenkins said he's partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to distribute hand sanitizer and face masks to all protesters who need them. He added the county would provide free COVID-19 testing to anyone who has participated in a large protest.

Officials said the rate of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and emergency room visits, metrics health experts use to determine COVID-19 risk factors, remained flat.

Of cases requiring hospitalization among those who reported employment, more than 80% have been among critical infrastructure workers, according to DCHHS.

