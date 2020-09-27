Dallas County Adds 199 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 199 additional cases of COVID-19 and four more coronavirus-related deaths.

The four fatalities reported Sunday included two residents of long-term care facilities with underlying health conditions, a Carrollton woman in her 50s and a DeSoto man in his 60s. Both had been hospitalized.

The deceased also included a Dallas woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized and a Dallas woman in her 90s with no underlying health conditions who was found dead at home.

Of the 199 cases reported Sunday, 197 were confirmed cases and two were probable.

All of the confirmed cases were from the month of September, including 18 that came from the Texas Department of State Health Services' reporting system.

The county has now accumulated 81,175 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began in March, and 3,924 probable cases. With 72,396 estimated recoveries being reported by the state through Saturday, there are an estimated 7,089 active cases in Dallas County.

There have been 1,020 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.3 deaths per day.

The county has reported a total of 13 probable deaths, including one of the four reported Sunday.