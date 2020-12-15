Dallas County Adds 1,947 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 6 More Deaths

Dallas County added another 1,947 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with six more deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the cases reported Tuesday, the county said 1,549 were confirmed cases and 398 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March to 147,591 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 16,201. Over the last seven days, Dallas County officials have confirmed 12,852 confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

The six latest victims involved a woman in her 40s, two men in their 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s. All six of the victims were from Dallas, had been hospitalized in area ICUs and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

County officials said Tuesday there have been 1,391 deaths in the county attributed to the virus. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

The county said that the provisional 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases by date of a test collection for CDC week 49 was 1,560, which represents a rate of 56.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and is the highest case rate in the county since the pandemic began.

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for Apple and Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.

In the last 30 days, there have been 4,520 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from more than 735 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 681 staff members.

There are currently 97 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Over the past 30 days, a total of 928 COVID-19 cases have been reported from these facilities, including 364 staff members. Of these cases 35 have been hospitalized, and 41 have died, including 2 deaths of staff members. Twenty-six outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 166 cases, including 8 hospitalizations. One facility has reported 89 COVID-19 outbreak cases since October.