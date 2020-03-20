coronavirus

Dallas County Adds 19 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Climbs to 74

By Frank Heinz

Dallas County public health officials say 19 more people have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases so far to 74.

With this latest batch of positive cases, the county has declined to share more about the patients including their general age, gender or city.

County health officials also did not specify whether the latest group of patients were infected locally or while traveling, but did say, "Of the cases reported to date, multiple clusters of transmission have been noted among attendees of recreational group gatherings and employees in office settings."

“Please stay safe by staying home and limiting unnecessary trips. Walks are OK, but keep six feet distancing. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve and stay calm and stay safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

As of this writing, there are 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas; three people have died.

