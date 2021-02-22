Dallas County Adds 18 New COVID-19 Deaths Monday, 348 New Cases; County Awaiting More Vaccine Doses

Dallas County is reporting 18 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with another 348 new cases of the virus, a lower number, county officials say, driven by lower testing and reporting delays due to winter storms. Meanwhile, the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is falling way behind due to the storms and it's not clear when it will resume after the county's normal allotment of doses was pulled this week.

“Our new case count is still low from the lack of reporting due to the weather but should return to accurate numbers soon," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of the cases reported Monday, the county said 270 were confirmed cases and 78 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 243,040 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 34,253. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 277,293. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 2,138 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 305 per day.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

With the 18 deaths added Monday, there have now been 2,856 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced included people whose ages ranged from their 50s to their 90s.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. she died in a facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

Dallas County currently operates a large-scale vaccination hub at Fair Park where they can vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below.

Jenkins said last week the Metroplex is close to 200,000 shots behind in vaccinations due delays brought on by winter weather. After resuming vaccinations over the weekend, Jenkins said the county is now, once again, out of doses of vaccine.

"We are completely out of vaccine at Fair Park and will not be able to operate until we receive more. We’ve been told by the Department of State Health Services that we will not receive a shipment today but I am hopeful we will receive one early enough tomorrow for us to operate then," Jenkins said. "We will determine how many people due for their second dosage we can vaccinate this week after we see how many vaccines will be in this next shipment. As soon as we know something, we will share it through social media, text messages, or email to those still needing their second shot."

Jenkins added the county is on pace to start the partnership with the federal government for the 17 most underserved ZIP codes in Dallas County and is hopeful that the state will reverse its decision to pull 42,000 vaccines from Dallas and Tarrant County and ship them to other places in the state. These vaccines would help the other ZIP codes in North Texas.

"The state's decision leaves North Texans, who patiently waited on the list, without a likely opportunity to get a shot for several weeks," Jenkins said.

The federal sites, a partnership between the counties and FEMA, will be at Fair Park with a second location at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and a third at NRG Stadium in Houston. The mass vaccination hubs are expected to be able to vaccinate more than 10,000 people per day. Those hubs were expected to be open by Feb. 24. It's not clear if the winter storm will delay that opening.

Jenkins said the county has administered 43,823 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

"As individuals are vaccinated, it’s critical that we don’t let up our guard and that we continue using those personal protective measures until we reach herd immunity to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Once you receive the vaccine, you still need to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay at least six feet away from others, and avoid crowds," Jenkins said.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

