Dallas County Adds 1,570 New COVID-19 Cases, Another 17 Deaths Monday

Dallas County added another 1,570 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 17 more deaths attributed to the virus, including five people who died in hospital emergency rooms.

Of the cases reported Monday, the county said 1,420 were confirmed cases and 150 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March to 179,594 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 21,987. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now at 201,581. Over the last seven days, Dallas County officials have reported 13,458 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,671 per day.

“January and February will likely be our highest months for hospitalizations and new cases. With the vaccinations in nursing homes and other high-risk populations occurring now and accelerating in the next few days, by March we will begin to see a decline in some of our most vulnerable populations finding themselves in hospital beds," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "It is critical for the next 60 days that everyone continues to wear their mask and make good, smart decisions: avoid crowds, forgo get-togethers and wash their hands frequently."

Hospitalization data is typically not released by Dallas County on Mondays but is expected to be available on Tuesday.

"Just as it’s always the darkest before the dawn, these first two months will be difficult, but my hope is that by the end of February, things will begin to improve and continue to improve as more and more people are vaccinated," Jenkins said. "This will only happen though if we all do our part in following the proven facts that doctors tell us can help control the spread of COVID-19."

County officials said Thursday there have been 1,678 deaths in the county attributed to the virus. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. The 17 latest victims include five people who died in emergency rooms and two others who were residents of long-term care facilities. The 17 victims are:

A woman in her 20s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She died in an area hospital emergency room and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She died in an area hospital emergency room and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Glenn Heights. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She died in an area hospital emergency room and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He died in an area hospital emergency room and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Sachse. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He died in hospice and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Sunnyvale. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the city of Sachse. She died in an area hospital emergency room and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county said that the provisional 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases by date of a test collection for CDC week 51 was 1,787, which represents a rate of 67.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

In the last 30 days, there have been 5,971 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from more than 756 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 569 staff members. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 school nurses have been diagnosed with COVID-19.