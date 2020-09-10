Dallas County Adds 152 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 80 New, Along With 7 Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting seven new COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with another 152 cases of the virus.

Of the 152 cases reported Thursday, Dallas County officials said 72 are from the Texas Department of State Health Services backlog with all of them coming from September.

“Today I'm sad to report the death of seven more county residents from COVID-19, including a pregnant woman in her 40s without other high-risk health conditions," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement Thursday.

The county reported seven more deaths Thursday, including:

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She died in a hospital emergency room and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died in a hospital emergency room and had no underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He died in a hospital emergency room and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county has now accumulated 74,628 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With an estimated 65,127 recoveries being reported by the state through Thursday, there are also an estimated 8,537 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 964 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.