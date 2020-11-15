Dallas County Adds 1,458 Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death Sunday

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,458 additional cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 1,281 were confirmed and 177 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 109,022 confirmed cases and 9,862 probable cases, or those confirmed by antigen tests.

The county also reported the death of a Dallas man in his 50's who had been critically ill in an area hospital. The county has reported a total of 1,142 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus and 20 probable deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 92,286 for Dallas County as of Saturday, Nov. 14.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has warned of increasing hospitalizations and case numbers if the spread of the virus does not slow. In a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, Jenkins said models show that the county could expect more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by Thanksgiving.

Jenkins also included a letter from the Dallas County Public Health Committee that implored the governor to make changes, including closing indoor dining and restricting retail business capacity to 25% of customers.

The county reported its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases yet on Saturday, a total of 1,543 new cases, 1,454 of which were confirmed and 89 that were probable.

Of all confirmed coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years old, DCHHS said. Diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about one-third of all hospitalized patients, while 24% of COVID-19-related deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.