Dallas County Adds 124 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, 5 More Deaths of Seniors

Five more seniors have died in Dallas County Friday after contracting COVID-19, according to Dallas County officials who also announced another 124 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest victims included a woman in her 60s from Dallas, a man in his 70s from Farmers Branch, an man in his 70s from Dallas, a woman in her 60s from Dallas and a man in his 80s from Dallas. All five of the victims had been hospitalized and the last two were residents of long-term care facilities.

The deaths bring the countywide total to 55; the addition of 124 cases brings that total to 2,190.

County health officials did not yet reveal details on where the latest cases were found -- those details are expected to be made available Friday afternoon.

Starting Saturday, people in Dallas County will be required to wear a cloth covering over their mouth and nose while conducting essential businesses, working in essential businesses or while on public transit.

"To better protect you and our front line heroes, we are requiring all visitors to essential businesses, essential business employees and riders of public transportation to wear a cloth covering starting Saturday," Jenkins said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Starting Saturday, people in Dallas County will be required to wear a cloth covering over their mouth and nose or risk facing a steep fine.

Jenkins' amended Shelter in Place order said violations, which include the face coverings as of midnight Saturday, could be punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or jail time. Jenkins said Thursday afternoon he didn't expect to need enforcement of the amendment.

"I don’t contemplate the need for government enforcement of this requirement. Dallas County residents value the sacrifice of front line responders at essential businesses as well as their own health and public health," Jenkins said.

Jenkins' chief of staff said the person enforcing the order will need to have a discussion with anyone found not in compliance to determine if they have a legitimate reason for not wearing a covering.

