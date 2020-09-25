Dallas County Adds 1,181 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 11 Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting 11 more deaths and 1,181 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Of the 1,181 cases reported Friday, Dallas County Health said 967 came from the Texas DSHS backlog with 24 cases coming from April, 139 from May, 399 from June, 301 from July, 21 from August and 83 from earlier this month.

The 11 new deaths reported by the county include:

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital emergency room and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She expired in an area hospital emergency room and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County Health officials said the provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 38 was 296, an increase from the previous daily average of 258 for CDC week 37. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has also increased and remains high with 11.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 38.

A provisional total of 225 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 38 (week ending 9/19/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 14% for the month of September.

The county has now accumulated 80,605 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With 72,214 estimated recoveries being reported by the state through Friday, there are an estimated 7,375 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 1,016 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.3 deaths per day.