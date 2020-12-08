Dallas County Adds 1,105 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 8 More Deaths

Dallas County added another 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with eight more deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the cases reported Tuesday, the county said 860 were confirmed cases and 245 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March to 137,143 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 13,797. Over the last seven days, Dallas County officials have confirmed 10,963 confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

"Now is a time for community sacrifice and patriotism as we work to keep not only ourselves safe but also people that we don’t even know. That’s what patriotism and making America strong is all about," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

"Remember that when you’re not at home and inside any building, including your own office building, doctors strongly recommend that you be masked for the duration of the time that you’re in the building," Jenkins said. "Also, remember that to the extent possible, all workers should try to telecommute during this time of high community spread. Meetings with individuals outside your own home should be put off until the numbers are more in control, but should meetings occur, outdoor meetings are preferable to indoor ones."

The eight latest victims include a man in his 20s from Irving, a man in his 40s from DeSoto and a woman in her 70s from Garland. Three were residents of Dallas -- two women in their 50s and 60s and a man in his 90s, and two were from Grand Prairie -- a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. All had been hospitalized and all had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county said that the provisional 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases by date of a test collection for CDC week 48 was 1,069, which is lower than recent weeks and represents a rate of 40.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Since Nov. 1 there have been 5,320 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from more than 770 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 849 staff members.