Dallas County Adds 10 New COVID-19 Deaths Sunday, 745 New Cases

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 745 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 10 more deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 745 were confirmed cases and 140 were probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 240,768 and the number of probable cases to 33,517. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 33,657.

Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 7,071 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 1,010 per day.

In both Dallas County and TSA-E, the trauma service area that encompasses North Texas, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been trending downward for more than two weeks.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

With the 10 deaths added Saturday, there have now been 2,622 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020. The latest victims announced included people whose ages ranged from their 40s to their 80s.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of Irving. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of Dallas. He expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Last week, COVID-19 became the second-leading cause of death in Dallas County over the last 11 months, surpassing cancer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dallas County Health and Human Services. Only heart disease has killed more people in Dallas County since March 19, 2020.

The Texas Department of State Health Services lists an estimated 245,221 of recoveries for Dallas County as of Saturday, Feb. 13.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

Dallas County currently operates a large-scale vaccination hub at Fair Park where they can vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below.

The county has administered 43,823 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park site since Jan. 11.

The Fair Park vaccine hub is closed through Monday due to inclement weather. The winter weather may necessitate further closures.

Last week, FEMA announced the Fair Park location, along with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, would soon be mass vaccination hubs where more than 10,000 people per day could receive the vaccine. Those hubs are expected to be open by Feb. 24.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.