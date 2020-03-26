Dallas Community Pantry Seeing Dramatic Increase in Need

The focus of the Harmony Resource Center is to provide nutritional food for the southern sector of Dallas.

It has been a beacon of light for people who need a hand up and not a hand out for years in areas of South Dallas. Now, their help is needed more than ever.

"I have seen a lot of new people come into the pantry because a lot of other pantries maybe have run out of funds,” Charlene Lee, Harmony Food Pantry Coordinator said. “So we are seeing a number of new people. Usually, I get about 10-15 new people in a whole week. I had 20 in one day [since the coronavirus hit us hard].

Lee and other volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure the pantry shelves stay full during this time of uncertainty.

"People are out of jobs. They don’t have any work. The grocery store shelves are empty,” said Lee.

It’s their mission to help the public, safely.

“So we are just packaging and boxing food for families. Giving them a box of food. Their meat and their eggs. We don't let them select their food, but it will be enough to sustain them," Lee said.

She said this pantry has proven life-saving for so many.

“The little money that they do have they are trying to save it for important things and when you come to a pantry like ours and get the assistance you need and it doesn’t cost you anything you can take that money and pay your electricity bill or pay your rent or put some gas in your car," Lee said.

Through a partnership with the North Texas Food Bank and a grant from the Dallas Morning News Charities, Lee said, for now, there is enough food to go around.