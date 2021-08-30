Dallas College Offering Students & Teachers Cash to Get COVID-19

Dallas College has announced that it will pay students $200 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and teachers could get more.

Vaccinated employees will be offered $500. If students have already been vaccinated, they can still get paid by submitting proof of vaccination by the college’s deadline.

Students who are part-time and full-time are eligible if they get fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

Financial incentives like this are becoming more common as hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. Dallas ISD, the largest school district in North Texas, is offering a one-time $500 incentive to district employees who are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine clinics will be set up at Dallas College campuses starting Monday.

Meanwhile, the Kemp ISD in Kaufman County is resuming classes Monday after closing last week due to a spike in infections. In Northwest ISD, students in two classrooms are being sent home for ten days after clusters of cases.

Venus ISD in Johnson County is shutting down this week through September third to deep clean. It’s having trouble staffing campuses and says attendance is low because of COVID-19 cases.