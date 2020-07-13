coronavirus

Dallas Clinic on Frontlines of Pandemic

Doctors who work inside Dallas County COVID-19 hotspots fear the worst may still be to come

By Bianca Castro

Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic serves the under-served population in what are now COVID-19 hotspots.

Doctors who work inside Dallas County COVID-19 hotspots fear the worst may still be to come.

Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic has two locations in West Dallas and South Oak Cliff, where it serves a mainly Hispanic population.

According to Dallas County health officials, over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Davis says that many of their patients live in areas hit hard by the pandemic.

They are areas of high-density housing and multigenerational households, where sick family members can't easily isolate themselves.

They are also areas that are home to many essential workers, which a group that makes up 80% of the county's hospitalized cases.

"These are folks that are working. They are working very hard in frontline jobs. Some of them have more than one job. They're in construction. They're in hospitality. They're in the restaurant business. These are the folks that are upfront all the time," said Dr. Davis.

The clinic has launched bilingual campaigns in person and online, pushing the importance of masking and social distancing, even when with extended family members who don't live under the same roof.

It's guidance that they hope sticks in the weeks and months to come.

"I know people are tired of it. It's gone on a long time, but it's still really important now more than ever to social distance, wash hands, and have a mask on every time you leave the home," Davis said.

