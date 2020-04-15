Dallas City Leaders Discuss COVID-19 Federal Funding

Dallas City leaders are learning more about federal funding for COVID-19 and how much money the city will be getting.

It was one of the big discussions during Wednesday morning’s briefing. There are various relief bills that are coming down from the federal government, including the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed last month.

Dallas leaders are learning that most funding identified in these federal bills will be distributed through already established grant programs -- either based on a formula or a competitive application process.

Brett Wilkinson, director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Government Affairs, created a presentation breaking down the funding totals that are available now and what is still to come.

Wilkinson said Congress is considering a fourth relief bill and warned council members to be prepared for that to potentially come down.