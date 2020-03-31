Dallas City Hall Closed to the Public

The city of Dallas has closed City Hall to anyone who doesn't have a scheduled appointment.

The move is being done to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19, a virus that has sickened nearly 600 people in the county and killed 12 others.

The city has issued a Stay Home, Stay Safe policy, ordering people to stay home and at least six feet from others while conducting essential business or activities outside the home.

"In order to keep City of Dallas staff and residents healthy, city facilities will be working remotely effective immediately," city officials said. "City Hall will only be accessible to residents who have an appointment."

Though City Hall is closed, the city of Dallas is open and continues to operate.

For more information on closures visit dallascityhall.com/COVID19.