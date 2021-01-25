Dallas City Council to Hold Special Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccination Response

The Dallas City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to discuss the city’s COVID-19 vaccination response.

Mayor Eric Johnson asked city attorney Chris Caso to render an opinion that would cancel the meeting but Caso declined. Johnson claimed there was improper notice for the meeting and that many of the issues were moot because he has already taken action on them.

Three city council members, Chad West, Adam Bazaldua and Paula Blackmon, asked for the special meeting last week after Johnson blocked their requests for city support of vaccine registration efforts.

The mayor announced Friday that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center would become a drive-thru vaccination site beginning this week with 5,000 doses the city would receive from the state of Texas.

Details of the new vaccination site had not been finalized Monday, but a city spokesperson said it would now be at least Thursday before the site opens.

Johnson said Friday the city vaccination site would draw people from the Dallas County registration list, but West said council members still had questions about how people would be selected from that list.

“Let’s all come to the table, talk about things, and hopefully get better communication going forward because it’s the right thing to do for our city,” West said.

Johnson also said Friday he would order city vaccine registration hubs to be created but details have not been announced. He said registration site selection needed to be based on doing the most good and that city council registration requests were guided by politics.

Over the weekend, Johnson sent an email to constituents that went even further.

“Tell your City Councilmember to put an end to the shenanigans, the misinformation-peddling press conferences, the vaccine-related campaign emails, the media sniping, and the political theater of scheduling completely unnecessary and distracting special-called meetings," the e-mail said.

The council members accused Johnson of playing politics.

“I think that there's been a lot of unfortunate and quite frankly unnecessary political rhetoric,” Bazaldua said. “We have a pandemic on our hands. We have people dying every day and we have very important information that is very fluid.”

In addition to registration and vaccination, a topic for the special meeting was the appointment of an emergency coordinator.

In his memo to city attorney Caso requesting the meeting be cancelled, Johnson said in his role as the city’s top emergency management director under state law, he has already appointed Rocky Vaz as the emergency management coordinator. Therefore, Johnson said in the memo, that topic was moot.

West said that council members were told last year that City Manager T. C. Broadnax would be the emergency coordinator.

In his normal city emergency management job, Vaz reports to Broadnax, who oversees all city operations.

“He’s done a good job, but it’s made for a weird sort of dynamic in management, not having the person who’s in charge of your city, the city manager, be the person who’s coordinating the disaster,” West said. “What Rocky's doing now is going up to T.C. for those resources. It puts one more step in the process of trying to get help to those who need it most.”

The special meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Mayor Eric Johnson declined an interview request Monday morning in advance of that meeting.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.