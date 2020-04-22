Dallas City Council Consider COVID-19 Relief Programs

A day after Dallas County Commissioners voted to extend the “Safer at Home” order until May 15, the City Council are considering several items designed to help residents facing financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Council members unanimously approved a mortgage and rental assistance program for those who lost work due to COVID-19 closures.

Also on the table is $5 million for small business assistance and an ordinance that would provide notice of possible eviction by residential landlords before a notice to vacate a residential tenancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will consider measures to purchase personal protection equipment and up to $68,000 for a large shower trailer for use at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center shelter.