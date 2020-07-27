Dallas Chef Dies After Complications From COVID-19

The Dallas restaurant community is mourning the loss Luis Dominguez, 38, a chef who made a name for himself behind the scenes. He was known for his talent, hard work and overall kindness. Dominguez, who had an underlying health condition, died due to complications from the coronavirus last week.

"One thing, in particular, I'm going to miss is that he’s positive attitude, he always kept everyone happy especially in this industry when you work under a lot of stress," said his best friend, Jerry de la Riva, who is also a chef and is the owner and culinary director of ELEMENTS by de la Riva.

The two met nearly 12 years ago and worked at Tillman's in Oak Cliff in the kitchen. He said they became best friends and helped each other out over the years as they each grew into their careers.

"He was the chef behind the chef and he didn’t want, he didn’t like the spotlight. He was always behind the curtains he didn’t like spotlight at all," said de la Riva.

Dominguez worked at Smoke, alongside award-winning chef Tim Byres. Most recently he worked at HG Sply Co. for the last three years as the executive sous chef.

“Aside from his culinary ability, he was just a great guy. He’s the kind of person that you would want to lead your staff," said Danyele McPherson, culinary director for 80/20 Hospitality

Around the 4th of July, Dominguez went to the hospital after not feeling well. He had COVID-19 and spent his final weeks of life at Parkland Hospital where he battled the virus.

"He had issues or trouble to breathe. I know that because we were talking and texting on the phone," said de la Riva.

He said he never heard from his friend again because Dominguez was placed on life support on July 17, and died on July 22. He leaves behind a wife and a family in Mexico he was helping support.

They have set up a Go Fund Me account to help Dominguez's family pay for the medical and funeral costs.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.