Dallas Charity Launches Program to Feed Out of Work Hospitality Workers

The kitchen at Chop House Burger looked like a lunch rush hour on a busy day, but most of the meals being prepared were not going to paying customers.

"This time is a very, very hard time," cook Jose Lopez said as he grilled enough chicken breasts for 200 meals.

"This is about community outreach and loving on people and helping out where we can," Jacob Tindall said.

Tindall is the founder of 7740 Dallas, a charity that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to help feed healthcare workers. On Monday, it expanded the mission to help out of work hospitality workers.

"I want them to feel a sense of community," Tindall said. "That we have a community here in North Texas that is willing to step up and help out."

Hoque Global donated the money to buy the meals from Chop House Burger, so they could give them free to hospitality workers in need.

"Makes us feel fortunate that we still have a job, but at the same time, it's a beautiful thing," said Manuel de Martino, director of operations of DRG Concepts, which owns Chop House Burger. "We're really excited that we can do that and we can offer again to our community, to the people in our industry."

The plan is to make 200 free meals to give away every day.

"Every little bit counts," Tindall said. "If everybody steps up, we can do something really wonderful."

7740 Dallas would like to expand the free staff meal program to other cities. If you'd like to donate, here's the link.