Dallas Brothers Start Pandemic Business Encouraging Vaccines

Three brothers from Dallas who have been kept from their 'normal' activities during the pandemic, started a business based on the pandemic.

"For the first week it was incredible," 15-year-old Jack Appleton said recalling the start of quarantine. "Then that week turned into a month, and then now here we are a year later."

The Appleton boys watched their parents take part in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial, and it inspired them to do something to get people to roll up their sleeves for a shot... at normal.

"We just decided to make these little pins," 13-year-old Boone Appleton said. "To make them want to get the vaccine."

The pins are red, white, and blue. They say 'for you and for me'. Last week the brothers started selling them on their Esty online storefront, 3 Apples Pins.

"We thought that if we did something to make more people want to get vaccinated... things would go back to normal faster," Jack Appleton said. "We wanted to make it patriotic so that people would want to be vaccinated."

"I do think it's been a really hard time for kids," the boys' mother, Monece Appleton said. "I think that our (vaccine) trial really did open up a lot of conversation about the vaccine."

Appleton said she and her husband gave their sons the money they got for taking part in the vaccine trial as seed money for their Etsy business.

"One of the things they learned is that they can have a little bit of power by encouraging them to make a choice they want," Monece Appleton said.

The Appletons said part of the profits from 3 Apple Pins will go to the American Red Cross for COVID relief.