Dallas Area Nears Full Jobs Recovery After Strong Hiring

Dallas-Plano-Irving continues to lead the way in the jobs recovery.

Last month, that metro division added 18,500 positions, well ahead of the pace in the go-go days before the pandemic and on par with recent results. For the past three months, Dallas-Plano-Irving has added almost 59,000 jobs, accounting for nearly a third of Texas’ total job gains over the period.

That’s nearly triple the number of jobs added in Houston and Austin for the three months. North Texas’ other metro division, Fort Worth-Arlington, added just 1,800 jobs over the time.

