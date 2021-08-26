DallasNews.com

Dallas Area Nears Full Jobs Recovery After Strong Hiring

Some sectors are all the way back and more: Professional, scientific and technical services have 13,000 more workers than before the pandemic

By Mitchell Schnurman - The Dallas Morning News

Dallas-Plano-Irving continues to lead the way in the jobs recovery.

Last month, that metro division added 18,500 positions, well ahead of the pace in the go-go days before the pandemic and on par with recent results. For the past three months, Dallas-Plano-Irving has added almost 59,000 jobs, accounting for nearly a third of Texas’ total job gains over the period.

That’s nearly triple the number of jobs added in Houston and Austin for the three months. North Texas’ other metro division, Fort Worth-Arlington, added just 1,800 jobs over the time.

