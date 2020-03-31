Dallas Adds 82 More COVID-19 Cases; Two More Deaths Confirmed



Dallas County Health and Human Services reports another 82 positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including the county's 12th and 13th deaths.

The latest cases bring the county's total number of infected people to 631.

The two victims who died include a man in his 50s who was a resident of Rowlett and a man in his 90s who was a resident of Dallas. Both men, health officials say, had other "high-risk, chronic health conditions." No further information about the men has been released.

Health officials said Tuesday that 26 COVID-19 cases reported within the past week are associated with long-term care facilities, including two of the deaths. Additionally, the numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.

Of the cases that have required hospitalization in Dallas County to date, about 75% have been people either older than 60 or with at least one known high-risk chronicle health condition.

From March 10 through March 30, officials in Dallas County said 31% of all hospitalized patients required admission to intensive care units and that 22% required mechanical ventilation. Of the hospitalized cases, 77% were both older than 60 with a high-risk condition while 54% had only a high-risk condition.

Of high-risk conditions, 28% of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County had diabetes, 12% had lung disease, 9% heart disease, 7% cancer or immune-compromised, 5% kidney disease and 2% were pregnant.

Dallas County typically releases more information about the cities where infections have been confirmed on Tuesdays and Fridays. That information has been updated on the maps below.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.