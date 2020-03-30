Dallas Adds 61 More COVID-19 Cases; Man in His 40s is the County’s 11th Fatality



Another 61 people have been confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 in Dallas County and another person had died after contracting the virus, officials with the Dallas County Health and Human Services say.

The latest cases bring the county's total number of infected people to 549 with 11 fatalities.

The death was reported as a man in his 40s who was found deceased inside his Dallas home. The man was reported to have had other high-risk, chronic health conditions.

No further information about the man has been released. Dallas County typically releases more information about the cities where infections have been confirmed on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Of the cases that have required hospitalization in Dallas County to date, about 65% have been people either older than 60 or with at least one known high-risk chronicle health condition.

Hospitalizations have been increasing, with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units, according to officials.

