Daily Live Online Classes Up & Running In Forney ISD

Students are filling up the computer screen from their homes around Forney. They're listening to the teachers talk about Shakespeare's Midsummer Nights Dream.

8th grader Rachel Trainor said she loves being able to work more on her own but it has its challenges.

"It's strange learning virtually it's hard to manage all of it too," said Trainor.

She gets up every morning from a homeroom check-in, then goes to three core classes at 9, 10, and 11 a.m.

"It's nice to make it more normal, to see people in your class," said Trainor.

The software has a chat window where students can pose questions to the group to help simulate online discussion. It looks like web conferencing you'd see at an office downtown, but they're middle school kids, so there's some silliness.

Teacher Amelia Hasbrouck even brought her own children to class briefly to say hi, all part of teaching from home.

"It's important to do these video conferences, see each others face, know that we're still here," said Hasbrouck.

It's just day two of online classes, so students have mostly been reviewing work previously taught in the building, but they plan to begin new material shortly.

Trainor told us she'd actually be okay finishing out the year online, but her teacher wasn't convinced.

"I really wish I could be there right next to the kids getting Shakespeare but I know they can handle it on their own," said Hasbrouck.

Forney ISD's Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said the district is working on more services to offer students remotely including a drive-thru location to pick up supplies and a phone hotline to get counseling help.