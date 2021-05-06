CVS, Walgreens in DFW Now Offer Same-Day COVID-19 Vaccines

Starting Thursday, CVS and Walgreens in the Dallas area are now offering same-day vaccine appointments.
Walgreens
Walgreens is accepting same-day appointments for COVID-19 vaccines and in some cases may be able to set appointments for walk-ins at certain stores. Patients are advised to check with their local store to see if walk-in appointments are available.
Those ages 16 and up are highly encouraged to set an appointment at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-Walgreens (English and Spanish available).
CVS
CVS Pharmacy locations across the U.S. are now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments, including 800 locations in Texas with no appointments needed. COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be scheduled as soon as one hour away at CVS.com.
"We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President's accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments."