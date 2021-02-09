CVS to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Feb. 12

CVS Health announces that they will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations across 11 states, starting Feb. 12.

The vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis on their website, CVS.com or through their CVS Pharmacy app. Those without internet service can also access it by calling customer service at 800-746-7287.

The scheduling system will open on Feb. 11.

People that are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, instead of contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations.

Active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply and CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.