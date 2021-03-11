CVS Expands COVID-19 Availability in Texas Stores

North Texans who are looking to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon have more options.

CVS Health on Thursday announced it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to 74 additional Texas CVS pharmacies, adding to the 106 stores already administering the vaccine statewide.

Allotment will include pharmacies in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Johnson and Tarrant counties. Specific locations with vaccine availability will be listed online and locations may change based on supply and shipments, a news release said.

People in the state's 1A and 1B categories as well as K-12 teachers, staff and child care workers are currently eligible to make appointments.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services announced phase 1C will expand vaccine availability to Texans aged 50 and older, beginning Monday.

Bookings for the vaccine open on Saturday as stores receive their shipments. Appointments will begin Sunday.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-ins are not being accepted.

The vaccine rollout is sourced from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The 180 sites in Texas are among nearly 1,200 CVS Pharmacy locations administering vaccine nationwide.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.