Customers Having Trouble With Airbnb, Vrbo Refunds

The stay at home orders have prevented people from traveling.

Home-sharing companies like Airbnb and Vrbo are among those taking a huge hit and a lot of heat from customers saying they are jumping through hoops to get their money back.

Consumer experts say it boils down to policy changes in a fluid situation that seems to be changing by the minute. Vrbo’s policy allows for each reservation to follow the host’s cancellation policy, which can make for complicated situations between customer and homeowner.

At the end of March, Airbnb announced it would fully refund trips up to May 31 that were booked before March 14. However, some people who met that criteria were still finding it hard to get their money back.

Home-sharing companies like Airbnb and Vrbo are among those taking a huge hit and a lot of heat from customers saying they are jumping through hoops to get their money back.

Lynn Bergman of Dallas said in September, she booked an Airbnb in Austin for her daughter’s nursing school graduation at UT Austin at the end of May. Once she found out the graduation was going to go virtual, she thought she would still keep the booking in order to visit her daughter.

But then Bergman lost her job at the beginning of April. She had paid more than $500 for that reservation and as a single mother, she said she really needed the money back.

"I just lost my job, I'm stressed. The homeowner is obviously stressed. Sounds like she has a lot on going on as well. And I understand that Airbnb is stressed,” she said.

After canceling the trip, she assumed she would get the refund but only saw a refund of $6 and some change appear back in her bank account.

“I fell within all of the guidelines. My reservation was made before March 14. My travel was within the timeline of checking in before May 31. I didn't understand where I was having that hiccup,” she said. "They said sorry, that doesn't prove you can't travel."

She said she wasn't getting any help from the host or the company but after a lot of persistence, she finally got the full refund and a personal note from the company wishing her luck and congratulating her daughter’s graduation into the health care profession.

"Be positive about it and just really tackle the issue with the facts and realize that everyone is stressed, customer service employees are stressed,” she said.

It's a very different story for Chris McNutt of Richardson. Months ago, he said he spent $1,200 booking an Airbnb in Denver for a bachelor party and wedding that was to take place this weekend.

Once the pandemic began and stay-at-home orders were issued by both Dallas County and local authorities in Denver, McNutt said he decided to cancel the trip on March 17 to stay ahead of the situation.

However, after weeks of back and forth with customer service representatives, he’s told he's not getting a refund because he canceled too early -- before the new policy kicked in.

A spokesperson with Airbnb told NBC 5 when that happens, it's up to the host to issue a refund. McNutt said that won’t be happening in his situation, which is why he has filed a dispute with his credit card company. He has also filed reports with the Better Business Bureau and the attorney general’s offices in Texas and Colorado.

"Don't give up, don't be discouraged or feel defeated - just keep on,” he advised consumers who are having issues with travel refunds, no matter the situation. "At the same time, just try to be respectful. Because just like we're going through our own hard times with everything surrounding COVID-19, the people on the other end most likely are too but just be persistent and try to be firm."

Airbnb issued a statement to NBC 5 regarding their policy:

“Our global Customer Support team has been working around the clock to help both hosts and guests throughout a situation that has been challenging for the entire industry. We firmly believe that travelers should not have to choose between safety and money, and our Extenuating Circumstances policy aims to strike a balance and protect the well-being of both hosts and guests. For travelers with bookings made on or before March 14, 2020, for a stay after May 31, we ask for your patience as we continue to monitor the situation -- we will be providing updates about coverage under our Extenuating Circumstances policy here. We are committed to doing everything we can to support our community in these difficult times, and we want to thank all of our hosts and guests for their understanding.”

If you need help with your Airbnb booking, click here.

If you need assistance with a Vrbo booking, click here.

On the flipside, hosts are feeling the pain as well, losing income to pay for bills. Airbnb is setting aside $250 million for hosts to cover cancellation costs.