Crowd-Sourcing Website Designed to Help Texans Find COVID-19 Vaccine

Like a lot of people, Carri Carver thought when it came to the vaccine rollout in Texas there had to be a better way.

She listened to her 69-year-old father talk about the challenges of finding a place with the vaccine.

"He called some places and he went some places," said Carri Carver. "And that process seemed very 1980s and we have better technology and tools today."

So the website developer did what she knows best.

Carver created a crowd-sourcing website, covid19vaccinetx.com, where people can share real-time updates about availability at a pharmacy or doctor's office and let others know if a provider is taking appointments, has a waitlist or is out of the vaccine.

"Because that's what we want to know - 'Can I go to my local pharmacy and get the shot?' That's what a million people across Texas want to know," said Carver.

Carver said she is relying on people to share what information they receive on her website so they can help others and is working to expand the website as more providers receive the vaccine. She also hopes this will cut down on pharmacies being flooded with phone calls.

The website also allows people to sign up for alerts that can notify them once clinics in their neighborhood are providing the vaccine.

"I just hope this helps people not have to feel like this process has to be a hassle," said Carver.

