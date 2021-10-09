Cowboys, Baylor, Scott & White Offer COVID-19 Vaccines at AT&T Stadium

Carnell James and his wife flew in from Virginia to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

At Rally Days, a fan event put on by the team, on Saturday, the Cowboys made COVID-19 vaccines available to those in attendance.

“I think it’s awesome what Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are doing for this vaccination thing,” James said.

He got the best birthday gift of all - a Pfizer booster shot, and a shoutout from Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson.

“People recognize me for catching Hail Marys and being in the Hall of Fame, and they like me for that, but love me for this, because I’m giving you good advice to get vaccinated,” Pearson said.

COVID-19 case numbers have slowly declined and there is still a push to get more people to roll up their sleeves for the vaccine.

“We really want to encourage people to get first and second doses to get them fully vaccinated. The third dose is being given to those who qualify,” said Patti DeFrehn, vice president of patient services at Baylor University Medical Center.

In Fort Worth, a drive-thru vaccine site outside the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center was nearly empty on Saturday.

Fort Worth Fire Department Battalion Chief Sherri Hauch said she hoped more people get vaccinated before cold weather sets in and people move indoors.

“We had this spike, we’re kind of flattening out a little bit, but I think, it stands to reason that as the weather gets colder, people go indoors, have holidays, and they start to gather again, that we will see another rise in cases again,” she said.

The Fort Worth vaccine clinic will be held Monday through Saturday through the month of October.

Hauch said things might have been slower than expected on Saturday because it was their first Saturday vaccine drive. She said she hoped that changes as word gets out.