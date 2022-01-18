COVIDTests.gov Opens Early, Now Taking Orders for Free Rapid Tests

The federal government's website where Americans can go to order four free at-home rapid COVID-19 testing kits quietly launched Tuesday.

The site, covidtests.gov, is currently in beta phase ahead of the official launch on Wednesday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, but is able to take orders.

“Today, in alignment with website launch best practices, covidtests.gov is currently in its beta phase, which means that the website is operating at limited capacity ahead of its official launch," a White House official told NBC News. "This is standard practice to address troubleshooting and ensure as smooth of an official launch tomorrow as possible. We expect the website to officially launch midmorning tomorrow.”

Americans are encouraged to order the tests for future use, "when you need them." The test kits will ship in 7-12 days via the USPS, so if you need a test more quickly you'll need to visit a local testing center or pick one up at your local pharmacy.

Only one order will be allowed per address.

