In the last seven days, from May 1-7, statewide hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 are creeping back up. Meanwhile, the 7-day averages for new cases in the DFW Metroplex continue to drop.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the rolling 7-day average of new confirmed cases dropped over the last week from roughly 2,250 on April 30 to about 1,800 on May 7. The 7-day average for the number of probable cases over the same time period decreased from roughly 630 to 590.

On Friday, the state reported 53 more COVID-19 deaths, which is above the rolling 7-day average of 45 per day. A week ago, that 7-day average was 55.

Across the state Friday the DSHS reported 2,568 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a slight decrease from the 2,648 patients reported seven days ago. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E on Friday was 3.19%, an increase of .34% from a week ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in DFW hospitals has bounced between 3.6% and 2.73% since March 27. The number of hospitalized patients in DFW's TSA-E has increased for five straight days from 444 to 521.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, and Collin counties are below based on data reported between Saturday, May 1, and Friday, May 7, by county officials, local health departments, and the state health department.

Dallas County

In the last seven days, Dallas County reported 1,470 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 210 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 234 new cases per day -- a month ago that average was 266 cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 30 deaths, an average of 4 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 7 deaths per day -- a month ago that average was 17 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 300,261 cases of the virus including 258,440 confirmed cases (PCR) and 41,821 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,925 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 291,913 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 4,116 active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

In the last seven days, Tarrant County reported 1,180 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 169 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 183 new cases per day -- a month ago that average was 181 cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 19 deaths, an average of 2.7 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 3.4 deaths per day -- a month ago that average was 6 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 257,959 cases of the virus including 216,492 confirmed cases (PCR) and 41,467 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,438 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 250,486 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 4,540 active cases in the county.

Denton County

In the last seven days, Denton County reported 542 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 77 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 78 new cases per day -- a month ago that average was 77 cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 7 deaths, an average of 1 death per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of .86 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 74,882 cases of the virus including 55,080 confirmed cases (PCR) and 19,802 probable cases (antigen). There have been 495 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 70,997 recoveries leaving an estimated 3,390 active cases in the county.

Collin County

In the last seven days, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 614 new and probable cases of the virus in Collin County, an average of 88 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 108 new cases per day -- a month ago that average was 90 cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 10 deaths in Collin County, an average of 1.43 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was also reporting an average of .85 deaths per day -- a month ago that average was .71 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 90,401 cases of the virus in the county including 74,356 confirmed cases (PCR) and 16,045 probable cases (antigen). There have been 828 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 89,649 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 752 active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for adults 16 years old and over.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. President Biden said on April 6 the vaccine should be available to all Americans, in all states, by April 19.

The vaccines are still not approved for children however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.

