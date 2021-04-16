In the last seven days, from April 10-16, hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 were up slightly in both the DFW Metroplex and across the Lone Star State while case averages held steady.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the rolling 7-day average of new confirmed cases increased from roughly 1,900 on April 10 to 2,200 on April 16. Similarly, the number of probable cases over the same time period increased from roughly 600 to 700.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

On Friday, the state reported 83 more COVID-19 deaths, which is well above the rolling 7-day average of 57 per day. A week ago, that 7-day average was 67.

Across the state Friday the DSHS reported 2,917 COVID-19 patients, a slight increase over the 2,866 patients reported eight days ago. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E on Friday was 3.4%, the same number reported a week ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in DFW hospitals has bounced between 3.6% and 3.31% since March 27.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, and Collin counties are below based on data reported between Saturday, April 10, and Friday, April 16, by county officials, local health departments, and the state health department.

Dallas County

In the last seven days, Dallas County reported 1,592 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 227 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 257 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 96 deaths, an average of 14 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 17 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 295,251 cases of the virus including 254,822 confirmed cases (PCR) and 40,429 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,783 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 286,636 recoveries leaving an estimated 4,832 active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

In the last seven days, Tarrant County reported 1,519 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 217 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 223 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 20 deaths, an average of 3 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 7 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 254,188 cases of the virus including 214,032 confirmed cases (PCR) and 40,156 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,371 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 246,458 recoveries leaving an estimated 4,359 active cases in the county.

Denton County

In the last seven days, Denton County reported 624 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 89 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 87 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 3 deaths, an average of .43 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.43 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 73,207 cases of the virus including 54,075 confirmed cases (PCR) and 19,132 probable cases (antigen). There have been 479 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,490 recoveries leaving an estimated 4,238 active cases in the county.

Collin County

In the last seven days, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 758 new and probable cases of the virus in Collin County, an average of 108 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 88 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 7 deaths in Collin County, an average of 1 death per day. One week ago, the county was also reporting an average of 1 death per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 88,244 cases of the virus in the county including 73,000 confirmed cases (PCR) and 15,244 probable cases (antigen). There have been 811 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 87,327 recoveries leaving an estimated 106 active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for adults 16 years old and over.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. President Biden said on April 6 the vaccine should be available to all Americans, in all states, by April 19.

The vaccines are still not approved for children however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.

Waitlists for vaccinations have been established in Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties -- links to sign up are here and below.