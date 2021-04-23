In the last seven days, from April 17-23, statewide hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 are down and while in TSA-E they dropped to levels not seen since April 2020. Meanwhile, the 7-day averages for new cases in the DFW Metroplex continue to fluctuate by county.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the rolling 7-day average of new confirmed cases increased again from roughly 2,200 on April 16 to 2,500 on April 23. The number of probable cases over the same time period decreased from roughly 1,000 to 800.

On Friday, the state reported 69 more COVID-19 deaths, which is well above the rolling 7-day average of 56 per day. A week ago, that 7-day average was 55.

Across the state Friday the DSHS reported 2,862 COVID-19 patients, a slight decrease from the 2,917 patients reported eight days ago. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E on Friday was 3.09%, a drop of .31% from a week ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in DFW hospitals has bounced between 3.6% and 3.31% since March 27. The number reported Friday is a low not seen since April 18, 2020.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, and Collin counties are below based on data reported between Saturday, April 17, and Friday, April 23, by county officials, local health departments, and the state health department.

Dallas County

In the last seven days, Dallas County reported 1,761 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 252 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 227 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 62 deaths, an average of 9 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 14 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 297,012 cases of the virus including 256,075 confirmed cases (PCR) and 40,937 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,845 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 288,399 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 4,479 active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

In the last seven days, Tarrant County reported 1,295 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 185 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 217 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 12 deaths, an average of 1.7 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 3 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 255,483 cases of the virus including 214,940 confirmed cases (PCR) and 40,543 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,383 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 247,705 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 4,764 active cases in the county.

Denton County

In the last seven days, Denton County reported 586 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 85 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 89 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 3 deaths, an average of .43 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of .43 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 73,793 cases of the virus including 54,458 confirmed cases (PCR) and 19,335 probable cases (antigen). There have been 482 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 69,639 recoveries leaving an estimated 3,672 active cases in the county.

Collin County

In the last seven days, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 807 new and probable cases of the virus in Collin County, an average of 115 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 108 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 2 deaths in Collin County, an average of .3 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was also reporting an average of 1 death per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 89,051 cases of the virus in the county including 73,528 confirmed cases (PCR) and 15,523 probable cases (antigen). There have been 813 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 88,172 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 879 active cases in the county.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. President Biden said on April 6 the vaccine should be available to all Americans, in all states, by April 19.

The vaccines are still not approved for children however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.

