COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Administered at AT&T Stadium

Starting Sunday, the Community Vaccination Center will be operational at AT&T Stadium and will be opened seven days a week.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the facility by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get an appointment, register through the Tarrant County Public Health Department.

For those who received first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Globe Life Field, the second doses will be administered at AT&T Stadium. Those in need of a second shot can arrive between 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and bring their vaccination card.

The Community Vaccination Center is located in the northwest corner of the stadium, 900 East Randol Mill Road, in Arlington. Handicap parking and wheelchair assistance are available near the entrance. Those who need handicap access should ask the police officers and will be directed to the front of the lot next to the building.