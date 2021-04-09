covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Administered at AT&T Stadium

Beginning Sunday, the Community Vaccination Center will be operational at AT&T Stadium

By Demetrius Harper

Cropped image of nurse injecting Covid-19 Vaccine to a patient.

Starting Sunday, the Community Vaccination Center will be operational at AT&T Stadium and will be opened seven days a week.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the facility by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get an appointment, register through the Tarrant County Public Health Department.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For those who received first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Globe Life Field, the second doses will be administered at AT&T Stadium. Those in need of a second shot can arrive between 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and bring their vaccination card.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Frisco 33 mins ago

Teen Brother, Sister Face Manslaughter Charges in Deadly Frisco Crash That Killed Senior Couple

The Community Vaccination Center is located in the northwest corner of the stadium, 900 East Randol Mill Road, in Arlington. Handicap parking and wheelchair assistance are available near the entrance. Those who need handicap access should ask the police officers and will be directed to the front of the lot next to the building.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineAT&T StadiumJohnson & JohnsonTarrant County public health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us