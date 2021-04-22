COVID-19 Vaccine Site to Open in West Dallas Next Week

West Dallas opens a new COVID-19 vaccination location to cater to underserved citizens starting during the last week of April.

The site will be located at the Wesley Rankin Community Center at 3100 Crossman Avenue in Dallas on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This opening is the result of Wesley Rankin Community Center working together with Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center, Builders of Hope, Los Altos Neighborhood Association and Dallas Free Press.

Registration is required. Residents can register at bit.ly/westdallasvaccine, or by calling 214-820-4846. Community health workers from Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center are available to assist callers with registration, appointments, and virtual vaccine education sessions.