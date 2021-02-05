COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Events Planned for Weekend

Efforts to get more people in the most vulnerable Dallas County communities will continue over the weekend.

Volunteers are planning a “Max the Vax” effort with groups planning to knock on doors of seniors – checking if they need help registering for vaccinations.

Two registration locations recently opened in southern Dallas targeting health care workers and people 65 years and older or those with underlying medical conditions.

Those locations are:

Highland Hills Library

6200 Bonnie View Rd., Dallas, TX 75241

Registration: Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other sites include:

Savers Cost Plus

1610 S Westmoreland Road in Dallas

Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pioneer Event Center

1025 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie

Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arturo Salazar Elementary School,

1120 S. Ravinia Dr., Dallas

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Savers Cost Plus

1610 S Westmoreland Road, Dallas

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Savers Cost Plus

504 N O Connor Rd, Irving

Monday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.