Dallas County

COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Events Planned for Weekend

By Larry Collins

Efforts to get more people in the most vulnerable Dallas County communities will continue over the weekend.

Volunteers are planning a “Max the Vax” effort with groups planning to knock on doors of seniors – checking if they need help registering for vaccinations.

Two registration locations recently opened in southern Dallas targeting health care workers and people 65 years and older or those with underlying medical conditions.

Those locations are: 

Highland Hills Library
6200 Bonnie View Rd., Dallas, TX 75241
Registration: Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Other sites include:

Savers Cost Plus
1610 S Westmoreland Road in Dallas
Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pioneer Event Center
1025 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie
Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arturo Salazar Elementary School,
1120 S. Ravinia Dr., Dallas
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Savers Cost Plus
1610 S Westmoreland Road, Dallas
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Savers Cost Plus
504 N O Connor Rd, Irving
Monday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

