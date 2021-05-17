covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

Last vaccines given at Dallas megachurch on May 15; those awaiting second doses will be redirected to Fair Park site

COVID-19 vaccination clinic Potter's House Church in Dallas.
COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas.

The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.

Those who received their first dose at the church and are awaiting the second dose will be redirected to Dallas County's drive-through site at Fair Park.

The county will inform all who are due for their second shot on the change of venue by text, email, and phone call.

For more information, Dallas County residents can call 1-855-IMMUNE (855-466-8639) or go to the county's COVID-19 vaccine page for more information.

