COVID-19 Vaccinations Continue En Masse Across DFW

The number of Texans receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is increasing by the thousands every single day.

Tarrant County is processing approximately 160 people every single hour at a clinic it is running near the Interstate 35W interchange with Interstate 20.

As of Monday, more than 100,000 people have signed up to be vaccinated through Tarrant County, according to a representative from the health department.

Those people who have successfully registered for the vaccine fall under the official category of either Phase 1A or Phase 1B, according to criteria set out by the State of Texas.

People who fall under the category of Phase 1A include medical professionals and people who either live in or work for long-term care facilities.

People who fall under the category of Phase 1B include anyone who is at least 65 years old or anyone who is at least 16 years old and lives with any one of several chronic health conditions that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19.

Also as of Monday, some of the first health care workers who received the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are receiving their second and final dose.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, medical professionals at Methodist Dallas were scheduled to receive the second dose of the vaccine, exactly three weeks after they received the first dose.

