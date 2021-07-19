covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Planned at Dallas ISD High Schools

The clinics are an effort to get students safely back into classrooms for in-person instruction in the incoming school year

By Larry Collins

In an effort to get students safely back into classrooms for in-person instruction in the incoming school year, there are clinics planned most of the week at Dallas ISD high schools.

While these vaccination clinics are meant to administer second doses, if someone wants to get their first dose at these clinics, they will be able to do so, but the second dose will be scheduled at the Parkland Hospital Vaccination Clinic or Ellis Davis Field House.

The clinics are for those 12 and older. Appointments are not required but pre-registration is requested

Clinics are from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

  • Monday, July 19: W.W. Samuell High School
  • Tuesday, July 20: Emmett J. Conrad High School
  • Wednesday, July 21: David W. Carter High School
  • Thursday, July 22: James Madison High School

