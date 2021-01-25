COVID-19 Testing Sites to Open at 4 North Texas Malls

COVID-19 testing labs will open at four North Texas malls, each of which will have the capacity to handle up to 150 tests per day.

The malls, all owned by Simon, will be Allen Premium Outlets, Grapevine Mills, North East Mall and Firewheel Town Center in Garland.

The tests will be administed by Medivolve and take "no more than 10 minutes." Results will be available within 24 hours, according to Simon.

The tests will cost between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.