COVID-19 Testing Ramps Up in Dallas County

North Texas will soon see COVID-19 testing ramp up.

Beginning Friday, four new drive-through sites will open outside Walmart locations in Dallas County.

The locations include:

15757 Coit Rd., Dallas, TX 75248

951 W. Belt Line Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

5302 N Garland Ave., Garland, TX 75040

2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett, TX 75088

The sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

Anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines can be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

The sites will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals.

“We should have been ramping up testing a month ago, 4-5 weeks ago, to the level that we're doing now,” said Garland Mayor Scott LeMay.

The Walmart site will be the fifth testing location in Garland, which has had 553 total cases and 15 deaths.

In DeSoto, the Walmart location will be the city’s first.

“What I tell everybody, because I’m going to talk to everybody who listens because the only way to flatten the curve is through testing and contact tracing,” said DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCown.

For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

Friday, mobile testing will launch in the City of Dallas for people who do not have transportation or means to get tested.

To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:

Reside in one the following ZIP codes: 75211, 75215, 75216, 75217 or 75227.

NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.

Additionally, residents must have at least one of the four symptoms listed below:

Temperature of 99.6 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Recent direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19

The COVID-19 mobile testing appointments can be scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., 7 days a week through the UrgentCare2GO screening line by calling 1-888-601-0568. COVID-19 mobile testing appointments will be scheduled at NO COST to eligible residents during two-hour time slots with a maximum capacity of 60 appointments a day.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.